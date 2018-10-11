U.K. man facing child porn charges appears in Dartmouth court

A 44-year-old man from the United Kingdom who was arrested at the Halifax airport on child pornography charges made a court appearance in Dartmouth on Thursday.

Leon Paul Fraser of Algarkirk, U.K., has been charged with making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.

He was arrested at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport on Oct. 5. He appeared in court at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and remains in police custody.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Oct. 25.

A 40-year-old woman from Digby County was also arrested in connection with the investigation. She was released on conditions and is facing charges of making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.

She is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Jan. 4.