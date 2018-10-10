Digby County woman, U.K. man arrested in connection with child porn investigation

A 40-year-old woman from Digby County and a 44-year-old man from the United Kingdom are facing charges following a child pornography investigation.
Nova Scotia RCMP say the woman, whose identity has not been released, is facing charges of making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.
READ MORE: Weymouth woman charged with possessing, distributing and making child porn
She was arrested on Oct. 4, released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Jan. 4.
Leon Paul Fraser, 44, of Algarkirk, U.K., was arrested by Halifax Regional Police on Oct. 5 without incident at the Halifax airport.
He has been charged with making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.
READ MORE: Child porn charges laid against White Point man
He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.