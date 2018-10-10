Digby County woman, U.K. man arrested in connection with child porn investigation

A 40-year-old woman from Digby County and a 44-year-old man from the United Kingdom are facing charges following a child pornography investigation.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the woman, whose identity has not been released, is facing charges of making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.

READ MORE: Weymouth woman charged with possessing, distributing and making child porn

She was arrested on Oct. 4, released on conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Yarmouth provincial court on Jan. 4.

Leon Paul Fraser, 44, of Algarkirk, U.K., was arrested by Halifax Regional Police on Oct. 5 without incident at the Halifax airport.

He has been charged with making child pornography and making arrangements to commit offences of sexual interference and sexual assault.

READ MORE: Child porn charges laid against White Point man

He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on Thursday.