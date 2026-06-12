SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC Hydro expects World Cup and hot weather to trigger record spring power consumption

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 12, 2026 12:15 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'World Cup kicks off with excited crowd at Vancouver Fan Fest'
World Cup kicks off with excited crowd at Vancouver Fan Fest
WATCH: World Cup kicks off with excited crowd at Vancouver Fan Fest.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

BC Hydro says the province’s spring power demand is expected to hit historic highs due to both the arrival of warm weather and consumption linked to the FIFA World Cup.

The province’s electric utility says in a statement that British Columbia could see power usage near the all-time summer record of 8,652 megawatts, set last August.

BC Hydro says consumption is expected to surge Friday with the arrival of hot weather and potentially rise further due to World Cup activity, as Vancouver hosts its match of the tournament between Australia and Turkey on Saturday.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It says demand is expected to peak around 8,500 megawatts on Monday.

The utility says consumption may surpass forecasts if temperatures are warmer than expected, as demand is boosted by World Cup watch parties and related commercial usage.

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the expected spike in demand, BC Hydro says it’s “well prepared” for the situation, with usage remaining “well below” peak winter levels.

But some maintenance work in the Vancouver area may be limited during the World Cup period up to July 19 due to equipment serving FIFA venues, transit and airport facilities.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices