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Canada

Mosquitoes are ‘bugging’ Saskatchewan, with numbers way up compared to past years

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 9:13 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Mosquito counts way up'
Mosquito counts way up
WATCH: There is a buzz in the air, and it's not what people want to hear. Mosquito numbers are way up with both Regina and Saskatoon beating the 10-year average.
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It feels like the attack of the mosquitoes this year in Saskatchewan — it seems you can’t go outside without getting bit.

Mosquito counts in Saskatchewan are way up this year, with numbers up year over year and beating the 10-year average.

In Saskatoon traps, there were an average of 168 last week. That’s compared to five mosquitoes per trap last year at this time.

Credit: City of Saskatoon View image in full screen
Credit: City of Saskatoon.

Regina has 12 traps throughout the city with an average of 200 last week. Last year, it was an average of 10.

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Just outside of Regina in rural areas, there were over 400 compared to just eight in 2025.

Credit: City of Regina View image in full screen
Credit: City of Regina.

Stores have seen the uptick, too, with mosquito spray sold out at many locations.

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Some retailers have even put a limit on how many bottles a person can purchase.

City of Saskatoon entomologist Georgiana Antochi-Crihan says rainfall and hot weather make for the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes.

And while this is a huge increase, it could feel like more because of years of drought.

“The 10-year average that I reported, the 12 mosquitoes on average per trap,” Antochi-Crihan said, “that’s, you know, 10 years of drought so they definitely feel bad right now, but a lot of that might also be just because we aren’t used to seeing as many mosquitoes.”

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She says the city has been trying to help keep them at bay.

“Our teams will go out after every significant rain event to go see if there is mosquito activity, and if they meet that threshold, they will apply a product known as Bacillus thuringiensis israelensis,” she said. “It’s a mosquito-killing bacteria that only affects mosquitoes and closely-related allies.”

People are asked to clear or cover pooled water on their property like birdbaths, rain barrels, drip trays under flowerpots, and even water left in tarp divots, as well as cut grass short to minimize the numbers.

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