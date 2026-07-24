Federal government halts Billy Bishop Airport expansion

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The federal government has shut down plans to expand Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, citing concerns about public space, housing, noise and environmental impacts, despite continued support for the project from Ontario’s Progressive Conservative government.

Transport Minister Steven MacKinnon announced Friday that Ottawa’s focus will remain exclusively on approved runway safety enhancements currently underway at the airport, ending the prospect of the expansion proposal that would have included a longer runway and the introduction of jet aircraft, meaning bigger planes would be able to land and depart from the airport which can now only accommodate smaller aircraft.

“At this stage, I can confirm that our focus lies exclusively on the approved safety enhancements,” MacKinnon said in his statement. The minister added that the federal government will not pursue any plans that “infringe on treasured public spaces like Little Norway Park or Hanlan’s Point Beach, result in elevated noise, have significant environmental impacts, or hinder Toronto’s ability to build much-needed housing.”

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MacKinnon said more than 87,000 responses were received through Transport Canada’s consultation process examining the future of Billy Bishop Airport, and said public feedback helped shape the federal decision.

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The minister noted that Billy Bishop remains a critical part of Canada’s air transportation network and pointed to the airport’s recently opened customs pre-clearance facility, supported by a $30-million federal investment. He however said that any future discussions about the airport must reflect the concerns raised by Toronto residents.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow applauded the decision and thanked the federal government for intervening.

“I want to thank the Prime Minister and the Minister of Transportation for listening to the people of Toronto,” Chow said in her statement. “Thank you to everyone who spoke out, shared your voice, and stood up for our community. Your relentless advocacy has made a difference.”

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With the expansion no longer proceeding, Chow is also calling on the Ontario government to return city-owned land associated with the proposal. “Together, we can continue working to protect our waterfront for future generations,” the mayor said.

The Toronto Port Authority, which owns and operates Billy Bishop Airport, confirmed it has been informed that Ottawa remains focused on completing the airport’s Runway End Safety Areas project.

“The Toronto Port Authority will work to fulfil this initiative and ensure the needs of the city and region are met for the future,” the authority said.

In a statement, Ontario Transportation Minister Prabmeet Sarkaria said the province remains committed to advancing airport expansion.

“We look forward to continuing to work to advance the expansion of Billy Bishop Airport,” Sarkaria said, arguing the project could contribute up to $8.5 billion annually to Canada’s economy, create thousands of jobs and improve connectivity for travellers and businesses.

Sarkaria said any future plan should protect public spaces, address potential noise and environmental impacts, improve Little Norway Park, support new housing opportunities and deliver benefits for local communities.

The Billy Bishop proposal was never formally approved, but supporters argued it could significantly expand the airport’s role in regional and international travel.