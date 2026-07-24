Kelowna’s growing population making it harder for young people to find work

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For many young people in Kelowna, B.C., landing a summer job is taking far longer than expected.

Some have handed out resumé after resumé, only to hear nothing back. Hooman Matin says he visited more than 20 stores before finally getting an interview.

“I didn’t give up and I am happy I didn’t” said Matin. “More than 20 stores before I got an interview.”

His experience reflects a growing trend in Kelowna’s job market.

1:53 Kelowna unemployment tops nation

According to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey, Kelowna’s unemployment rate climbed from 6.3 per cent in February to 9.2 per cent in June, making it one of the highest unemployment rates among Canada’s major census metropolitan areas.

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The June unemployment rate was also 2.5 percentage points higher than the national average.

View image in full screen Statistics Canada says the increase isn’t because jobs are disappearing. Instead, more people are moving to Kelowna and entering the labour market than there are jobs being created.

In June alone, the region added roughly 2,300 jobs, but nearly 2,900 additional people entered the labour force, pushing the unemployment rate higher.

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Recruitment specialist Kristie Nyrose, owner of KAN Recruitment, says young workers are often competing with experienced candidates who are now applying for entry-level jobs.

“There are senior people coming into the junior positions,” Nyrose said. “That does bring up the competitiveness of what the roles are.”

View image in full screen Kristie NyroseKAN Recruitment Owner & Recruitment Specialist, Says networking is a huge way a lot of people do find work. Cohan Sassaman / Global News

She says that makes it especially difficult for students and recent graduates trying to gain their first work experience.

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Not every industry is struggling to hire, however. Nyrose says accounting, IT support and specialized administrative roles continue to see demand, while opportunities in construction and hospitality have slowed.

Her advice to job seekers is to tailor every résumé to the position, keep their LinkedIn profile up to date and stay open to opportunities that can help build experience.

For young people trying to get their foot in the door, the biggest challenge isn’t just finding a job, it’s standing out in an increasingly crowded job market.