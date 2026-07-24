Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kelowna’s growing population making it harder for young people to find work

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 10:23 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Kelowna unemployment tops nation'
Kelowna unemployment tops nation
New Statistics Canada numbers show Kelowna has the highest unemployment of any major Canadian centre, and for youth the job hunt can be even harder. Cohan Sassaman reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For many young people in Kelowna, B.C., landing a summer job is taking far longer than expected.

Some have handed out resumé after resumé, only to hear nothing back. Hooman Matin says he visited more than 20 stores before finally getting an interview.

“I didn’t give up and I am happy I didn’t” said Matin. “More than 20 stores before I got an interview.”

His experience reflects a growing trend in Kelowna’s job market.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna unemployment tops nation'
Kelowna unemployment tops nation

According to Statistics Canada’s Labour Force Survey, Kelowna’s unemployment rate climbed from 6.3 per cent in February to 9.2 per cent in June, making it one of the highest unemployment rates among Canada’s major census metropolitan areas.

Story continues below advertisement

The June unemployment rate was also 2.5 percentage points higher than the national average.

Statistics Canada says the increase isn’t because jobs are disappearing. Instead, more people are moving to Kelowna and entering the labour market than there are jobs being created. View image in full screen
Statistics Canada says the increase isn’t because jobs are disappearing. Instead, more people are moving to Kelowna and entering the labour market than there are jobs being created.

In June alone, the region added roughly 2,300 jobs, but nearly 2,900 additional people entered the labour force, pushing the unemployment rate higher.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Recruitment specialist Kristie Nyrose, owner of KAN Recruitment, says young workers are often competing with experienced candidates who are now applying for entry-level jobs.

“There are senior people coming into the junior positions,” Nyrose said. “That does bring up the competitiveness of what the roles are.”

Kristie NyroseKAN Recruitment Owner & Recruitment Specialist, Says networking is a huge way a lot of people do find work View image in full screen
Kristie NyroseKAN Recruitment Owner & Recruitment Specialist, Says networking is a huge way a lot of people do find work. Cohan Sassaman / Global News

She says that makes it especially difficult for students and recent graduates trying to gain their first work experience.

Story continues below advertisement

Not every industry is struggling to hire, however. Nyrose says accounting, IT support and specialized administrative roles continue to see demand, while opportunities in construction and hospitality have slowed.

Her advice to job seekers is to tailor every résumé to the position, keep their LinkedIn profile up to date and stay open to opportunities that can help build experience.

For young people trying to get their foot in the door, the biggest challenge isn’t just finding a job, it’s standing out in an increasingly crowded job market.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices