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Canada

Saskatchewan man charged after eggs thrown at Saskatoon faith-based organization

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted August 14, 2026 3:33 pm
1 min read
Saskatoon police said it is investigating the city's ninth homicide of 2026 after a 25-year-old was found dead at an apartment. View image in full screen
Saskatoon police have not said what they believe motivated the incident. Heywood Yu / THE CANADIAN PRESS
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A Saskatchewan man has been charged after eggs were thrown at a Saskatoon faith-based organization and several vehicles earlier this month.

A 31-year-old man from Dundurn, Sask., turned himself in to police Thursday after investigators identified him with help from the public, Saskatoon police said in a news release.

He has been charged with three counts of mischief under $5,000 and was released on specific conditions.

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Police were called to the faith-based organization in the 700 block of McKinnon Avenue South on Aug. 4 to investigate an incident that happened three days earlier.

Investigators said a man arrived at the building at around 11:30 a.m. on Aug. 1 carrying a carton of eggs before throwing them at several vehicles and parts of the building.

Security video captured the incident, and police later released an image of the suspect, describing him as having a dark beard and short brown hair.

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At the time, he was wearing a black T-shirt with the word “boo” and a white ghost on it, along with a black baseball cap.

Police said the service’s Community Engagement Division and Hate Crimes Unit were involved in the investigation.

Police have not said what they believe motivated the incident.

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