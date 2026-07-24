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Canada

2026 BC Summer Games open in Kelowna under smoke warning

By Cohan Sassaman Global News
Posted July 24, 2026 10:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Outdoor competition resumes at BC Summer Games in Kelowna'
Outdoor competition resumes at BC Summer Games in Kelowna
Day two of the B.C. Summer Games in Kelowna, and despite warnings from Environment Canada about the health effects of wildfire smoke, organizers have decided to go ahead with outdoor competition. Cohan Sassaman reports.
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The flame is officially burning, marking the start of the 2026 BC Summer Games in Kelowna. But while thousands of athletes marched into the opening ceremonies Thursday night, wildfire smoke cast a haze over the celebration.

On Thursday Environment Canada had issued an orange air quality warning for the Central Okanagan, warning that wildfire smoke was likely to cause significant health impacts. Officials say everyone can be affected by the smoke, with people who have heart or lung conditions at greater risk and advised to avoid strenuous outdoor activity.

The torch that only lights when the BC Summer Games starts was lit Thursday night View image in full screen
The torch that only lights when the BC Summer Games starts was lit Thursday night. Cohan Sassaman

Despite the warning, organizers decided the Games could continue safely on Friday morning, after consulting with Environment Canada and closely monitoring conditions.

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“It’s sunny, the smoke has lifted, the kids are competing, buses are back on schedule, food is working, everything is back to normal,” said Alison Noble, president and CEO of the BC Games Society.

The athletes were stoked at the opening ceremonies Thursday night. View image in full screen
The athletes were stoked at the opening ceremonies Thursday night. Cohan Sassaman

Noble said organizers will continue assessing conditions throughout the weekend to ensure athletes remain safe

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As skies cleared Friday afternoon, competition returned to full swing and athletes shifted their focus back to the reason they came to Kelowna.

“I’m excited to come together with this team. I want to build together,” said BC Softball athlete Sydney Langley.

Games did take place Friday even though an orange air quality warning was in place. View image in full screen
Games did take place Friday even though an orange air quality warning was in place. Cohan Sassaman

Parents, however, were still watching the air as closely as the action on the field.

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“I was a little bit surprised about the idea that we will be playing a full, long day,” said Jessica Wiens of Port Moody. “Saying that, the coaches are smart and they will be monitoring the athletes.”

Smoke conditions will continue to be monitored throughout the weekend, but for now, the torch is lit, the Games are underway, and athletes are finally getting the chance to compete.

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