Child porn charges laid against White Point man

A 45-year-old man from White Point, N.S., has been charged after he was allegedly caught in possession of child pornography.

Nova Scotia RCMP say they searched the man’s home on Thursday, along with the RCMP’s Technological Crime Unit and members of Queens and Lunenburg District RCMP.

Steven John Croft, 45, was arrested without incident and charged with possession, distribution and accessing child pornography.

Croft remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Friday.