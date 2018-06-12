Former Alberta teacher accused of child porn offences facing new charges

There are some changes to child pornography charges leveled against a former Brocket, Alta. school teacher and community volunteer.

Mark Anderson was arrested and charged in January, and has since been suspended by the Peigan Board of Education.

READ MORE: Alberta elementary school teacher charged with child porn offences

Anderson was originally facing charges of possessing, accessing and distributing child pornography, but the distributing charge has been replaced with one count of making child pornography. A fourth charge of voyeurism has also been added.

Anderson still hasn’t entered a plea in the case.

He’s due to appear again in a Pincher Creek, Alta. courtroom on June 26.