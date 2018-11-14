Another N.S. teacher facing assault charges following alleged altercation with student  

A second Nova Scotia teacher is facing assault charges following an alleged altercation with a student, this time at a high school in Middle Musquodoboit.

The Halifax Regional Centre for Education [HRCE] confirmed to Global News that an altercation between a teacher and a student occurred at Musquodoboit Rural High School on Sept. 18.

In a statement, the HRCE said the teacher was immediately placed on leave and an internal investigation was initiated.

The teacher has not returned to the school since the incident and is currently not receiving pay, according to HRCE.

Nova Scotia RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Dal Hutchinson confirmed that police received a complaint of the alleged assault between a 55-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy.

Hutchinson said the man was arrested on Sept. 30 and appeared in Shubenacadie provincial court on Oct. 15 to face the assault charge.

The identity of the teacher has not been released. He is scheduled to reappear in court on Dec. 13.

This is the second alleged altercation between a student and teacher that was reported in Nova Scotia this week.

On Tuesday, the RCMP said a 42-year-old man from Dartmouth was arrested after an incident involving a student at Cole Harbour District High School.

Police say the incident between a teacher and student at the school happened on Oct. 3, and the suspect was arrested on Nov. 9.

According to police, the altercation happened when a man removed earbuds from a 15-year-old boy’s ears. The youth then removed the man’s lanyard that was attached to keys in his pants pocket, then the man pushed the youth into a wall and put him on the floor, according to the release.

The boy reported the incident to school administration. HRCE said the teacher has also been on leave since the incident.

Students at the high school confirmed the teacher who was involved in the incident is English teacher Derek Stephenson.

Court documents obtained by Global News show that Stephenson had previously been charged with assault and uttering threats against former partners.

