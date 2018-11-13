Cole Harbour District High staff member charged with assault after altercation with student

A 42-year-old Dartmouth man has been charged with assault and mischief after an altercation involving a student at Cole Harbour District High.

RCMP say the incident happened Oct 3 and the suspect was arrested Nov. 9.

According to police, the altercation happened when a man removed earbuds from a 15-year-old boy’s ears.

“The youth then removed the man’s lanyard that was attached to keys in his pants pocket. The man then pushed the youth into a wall, and put him on the floor,” police said in a news release.

The boy reported the incident to school administration and was checked by EHS, but was uninjured.

RCMP say officers began a detailed investigation, which included statements from “many witnesses.”

At the time of the incident, Halifax Regional Centre for Education confirmed with Global News a staff member had been placed on leave.

A copy of an email sent to parents from Dunovan Kalberlah, the school’s principal, stated there was an altercation at the school involving a staff member and a student.

“The matter is currently under investigation and is being taken very seriously. The staff member has been placed on leave pending the completion of the investigation. The safety of our students is always a top priority for us at Cole Harbour District High. If you have any concerns, please contact me at the school,” the email read.

Meanwhile, RCMP say the suspect has been released on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Dec. 12.