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Crime

Suspect ‘may be without shoes’ after collision, crash into home: OPP

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted June 8, 2026 10:51 am
1 min read
Three surveillance photos provided by OPP show a suspect wanted in connection to two separate crashes in Ingersoll, Ont. on June 7, including one that saw the vehicle crash into a residence. View image in full screen
Three surveillance photos provided by OPP show a suspect wanted in connection to two separate crashes in Ingersoll, Ont. on June 7, including one that saw the vehicle crash into a residence. Ontario Provincial Police
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A potentially shoeless suspect is being sought by Ontario Provincial Police after allegedly fleeing two crash scenes Sunday.

The suspect is described as a slim man in his late 20s to 30s who was wearing a white T-shirt and a dark jogging suit; police said Monday he may not be wearing shoes.

According to OPP, officers responded to a collision at about 8:15 a.m. June 7 in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 at Foldens Line in Ingersoll, Ont.

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One of two vehicles involved in the collision fled, and was found five minutes later crashed into a home on Charles Street West.

The driver of the vehicle is believed to have fled on foot after the second crash occurred, police said.

OPP are asking the public for help in finding the suspect and have asked anyone who was in the area at the time to check their security systems, doorbell cameras, and dashcams for possible footage.

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People are asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or CrimeStoppers.

The investigation is ongoing, with members of its emergency response team, tactics and rescue unit, and the canine unit involved.

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