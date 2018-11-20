Kelvin High School evacuated due to possible bomb threat

The students at one of Winnipeg’s largest high schools have been evacuated due to a possible bomb threat.

Winnipeg Police are on scene and tell Global News it’s likely unfounded, but they’re taking precautions just in case.

Kelvin’s students are being moved to neighbouring St. Mary’s Academy until the investigation is complete.

Officers will be on scene until the threat is cleared, at which point students will be allowed back in.

