Regina man facing 16 firearms charges following Friday investigation

A 33-year-old man is facing numerous weapon and charges following an early morning incident on Dec. 15.

The Regina Police observed a “suspicious” vehicle parked on the 38000 block of Albert Street around 2:00 a.m.

Police approached the vehicle, which contained two men and a woman. Their investigation revealed firearms, drugs and ammunition. All three were apprehended, but one man was released without charges. The other man and woman were both charged.

Regina resident, Justin Joseph Lloyd Thompson, 33, is facing 16 weapons charges; including three counts of possession of a firearm or ammo contrary to a probation order, two counts of careless use of a firearm and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammo.

Thompson appeared in court Monday morning.

Tawnya Deal, 25, of Regina was charged with two counts of possession of a scheduled substance and failing to comply with a probation order.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 30, 2019.