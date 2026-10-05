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Crime

Pair charged after 13 guns, 20K rounds of ammunition seized: Manitoba RCMP

By Tavi Dhillon Global News
Posted October 5, 2026 2:07 pm
1 min read
13 firearms and approximately 20,000 rounds of ammunition were seized after the search of two West St. Paul homes last month, the Manitoba RCMP said in a news release. View image in full screen
13 firearms and approximately 20,000 rounds of ammunition were seized after the search of two West St. Paul homes last month, the Manitoba RCMP said in a news release. Courtesy of Manitoba RCMP
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Two men have been arrested after searches of their homes led to the seizure of more than a dozen guns, the Manitoba RCMP said.

Officers with the Manitoba Integrated Law Enforcement Team (MILET) searched the homes in the RM of West St. Paul on Sept. 11, in response to information shared by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA), the RCMP said in a news release. Police searched homes on Pipeline Road and Griffin Way.

Thirteen firearms were seized from the two homes, according to the Manitoba RCMP. Of those 13 guns, two were sawed-off. Police also seized several prohibited high-capacity magazines that were altered to hold more ammunition, as well as approximately 20,000 rounds of ammo.

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Two men were arrested following those searches.

“Thanks to the positive working relationship shared between law enforcement and the CBSA, our officers were able to remove illegal firearms and firearms that were illegally possessed from the community,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Asmundson, officer in charge of MILET, said in the news release.

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A 48-year-old West St. Paul man is facing several charges including two counts of possessing a restricted firearm or prohibited weapon with ammunition without a licence and possessing a firearm with a tampered serial number.

A 38-year-old man from the same RM also was charged with multiple crimes, including possession of a firearm when knowing possession is unauthorized and two counts of possession of a weapon obtained by crime.

Both suspects were remanded into custody.

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