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Crime

2 Canadian soldiers arrested by Toronto police on organized crime charges

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted October 5, 2026 2:36 pm
1 min read
Quebec man charged with facilitating terrorist activity is no longer a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. A Canadian soldier takes part in an announcement regarding the arrival of new ambulance variants to the armoured combat support vehicle fleet at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Quebec man charged with facilitating terrorist activity is no longer a member of the Canadian Armed Forces. A Canadian soldier takes part in an announcement regarding the arrival of new ambulance variants to the armoured combat support vehicle fleet at Garrison Petawawa in Petawawa, Ont., on Thursday, Oct. 19, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. SKP/JJF
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Two Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members stationed in Toronto are facing several charges connected to organized crime, kidnapping and theft.

A spokesperson for the Department of National Defence said Bombardiers Sachintha Fernando and James Moreau were arrested by Toronto police on Aug. 11.

Fernando and Moreau, members of the 7th Toronto Regiment, are facing charges related to organized crime, kidnapping and the theft of firearms and weapons.

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Moreau enrolled in the Canadian Army as a reservist in March 2018 and Fernando enrolled in the Canadian Army as a reservist in January 2020, the spokesperson said.

Fernando has not been deployed on a CAF operation, whereas Moreau served on Operation LASER in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Following their arrests, both individuals were removed from military duties and their access to CAF equipment, facilities, and bases was restricted,” the spokesperson said.

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“They remain members of the CAF pending the outcome of an administrative review. An administrative review is a formal process used to assess matters that may affect a member’s continued service while providing procedural fairness.”

The spokesperson added the army is assisting Toronto police as it investigates.

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