RCMP officers assaulted during traffic stop in Selkirk, Man.

Send this page to someone via email

Two Selkirk RCMP officers were assaulted while conducting a traffic stop on Highway 9 earlier this week.

Around 9:20 p.m. on April 23, Selkirk RCMP were notified of a potentially impaired driver heading towards Highway 9 in St. Andrews. Officers on patrol located the vehicle, carrying two occupants, on Highway 9 at Capri Road.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

While conducting the traffic stop, a passenger of the vehicle began yelling and swearing at officers. The man then exited the vehicle and allegedly rushed towards the officers, shoving one of them.

Police allege the man then punched one officer and uttered threats. They used a conducted-energy weapon to control the man and took him into custody.

A 42-year-old man faces several charges including assault causing bodily harm on a peace officer, resisting arrest, uttering threats and mischief.

Story continues below advertisement

He was released from custody with a release order.