Man wanted in Saskatoon homicide may be armed and dangerous: police

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the city’s most recent homicide.

Robin Godfrey, 32, died as a result of a gunshot wound in the open courtyard of the apartment/condo complex at 219 Ave. K South in the evening of April 20.

Police announced on May 2 that Jamie Terrence Halkett, 27, is wanted and should not be approached as he may be armed and dangerous.

Investigators said Halkett is known to have previous associations to Saskatoon street gangs.

Halkett is described as five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a number of tattoos including “306” on the webbing of his left hand, “EST 1992” on his left and right hand knuckles, a full sleeve on the right arm, “Dreyson” over his left eyebrow and on the right side of his neck, and a cross with an image of a tattooed face on the back of his neck.

SPS said Halkett had a Canada-wide warrant for breach of parole at the time of the homicide.

The major crime section is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.