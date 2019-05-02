Crime
May 2, 2019 6:01 pm
Updated: May 2, 2019 6:02 pm

Man wanted in Saskatoon homicide may be armed and dangerous: police

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jamie Terrence Halkett, 27, in connection with Saskatoon’s most recent homicide.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
A A

The Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) has issued an arrest warrant for a 27-year-old man who is wanted in connection with the city’s most recent homicide.

Robin Godfrey, 32, died as a result of a gunshot wound in the open courtyard of the apartment/condo complex at 219 Ave. K South in the evening of April 20.

Story continues below

READ MORE: Man’s death in Saskatoon called homicide by police

Police announced on May 2 that Jamie Terrence Halkett, 27, is wanted and should not be approached as he may be armed and dangerous.

Investigators said Halkett is known to have previous associations to Saskatoon street gangs.

Halkett is described as five-foot-nine, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He has a number of tattoos including “306” on the webbing of his left hand, “EST 1992” on his left and right hand knuckles, a full sleeve on the right arm, “Dreyson” over his left eyebrow and on the right side of his neck, and a cross with an image of a tattooed face on the back of his neck.

READ MORE: Online fundraiser to support family of man fatally shot in Saskatoon

SPS said Halkett had a Canada-wide warrant for breach of parole at the time of the homicide.

The major crime section is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Armed and Dangerous
Arrest Warrant
Avenue K South
Homicide
Jamie Terrence Halkett
Major Crime Section
Robin Godfrey
Saskatoon Homicide
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Street Gang
Wanted Man

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.