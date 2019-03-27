Adult sentence sought for teen accused of murder in Saskatoon shooting death

The Crown says it will pursue an adult sentence against a 17-year-old youth if he is convicted of second-degree murder in the death of a Saskatoon man.

The boy appeared Tuesday in Saskatoon provincial court.

He’s charged alongside another boy, 15, in the March 12 death of Mark Enwaya.

Enwaya, a newcomer from Iraq, was shot and killed in an alley on Avenue Q South while walking home from work.

His death prompted Saskatoon police to issue an alert about a spike in violence in the area around St. Paul’s Hospital.

Defence lawyer Mike Nolin told court he wanted the boy assessed at Saskatchewan Hospital in North Battleford.

He said he wanted psychiatrists to determine both the boy’s fitness to stand trial and whether he can be held criminally responsible for his actions.

Judge Sanjeev Anand ordered the assessment and agreed to adjourn the boy’s case until May 23.

The other boy charged in Enwaya’s death is due back in court on April 16.