2 persons of interest sought in Saskatoon’s 5th homicide of the year

Two persons of interest are being sought in relation to Saskatoon’s fifth homicide of 2019.

Saskatoon police released a photo on July 18 with hopes the public will help investigators identify the two people.

Daniel Joseph Morrison, 36, was found injured on the Meewasin Trail, below a pedestrian bridge adjacent to the 800-block of Spadina Crescent East, on May 26.

He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries hours later.

Following an autopsy conducted by the Saskatchewan coroner’s service, police said Morrison was the victim of a homicide. The cause of death was not released.

Members of the major crime section are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.