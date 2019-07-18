Crime
July 18, 2019 5:16 pm
Updated: July 18, 2019 5:45 pm

2 persons of interest sought in Saskatoon’s 5th homicide of the year

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Saskatoon police released this photo of two persons of interest in relation to the city’s fifth homicide of 2019.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied
A A

Two persons of interest are being sought in relation to Saskatoon’s fifth homicide of 2019.

Saskatoon police released a photo on July 18 with hopes the public will help investigators identify the two people.

READ MORE: Moose Jaw man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saskatoon

Daniel Joseph Morrison, 36, was found injured on the Meewasin Trail, below a pedestrian bridge adjacent to the 800-block of Spadina Crescent East, on May 26.

He was taken to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries hours later.

Following an autopsy conducted by the Saskatchewan coroner’s service, police said Morrison was the victim of a homicide. The cause of death was not released.

WATCH (July 8, 2019): Police increasing presence in Pleasant Hill after homicides

Members of the major crime section are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Daniel Joseph Morrison, the city’s fifth homicide victim of 2019, was found injured under a pedestrian bridge on the Meewasin Trail and later died in hospital on May 26, 2019.

Saskatoon Police Service / Supplied

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Daniel Joseph Morrison
Homicide
Meewasin Trail
Meewasin Trail Saskatoon
persons of interest
Saskatoon Homicide
Saskatoon Police
Saskatoon Police Service
Saskatoon Suspicious Death
Spadina Crescent East
Spadina Crescent East Saskatoon
Suspicious Death

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.