Search areas identified by homicide investigators trying to find Sheree Fertuck

Mounties are appealing to the public for help with new details in the hopes of solving the mystery of Sheree Fertuck’s disappearance.

She was last seen leaving her family’s farmyard east of Kenaston, Sask., in December 2015.

Investigators made the determination that she was the victim of homicide in April 2016.

Saskatchewan RCMP identified areas on July 18 that officers have searched since she went missing.

The search parameters are as follows:

north of the gravel pit that is directly south and adjacent to Highway 15;

south of the Highway 764 grid extension; and

east of the Highway 764 grid extension.

Homicide investigators also highlighted a dark-coloured, tarp-like or polyethylene material. If pieces are found in these areas, police said this information may help find the woman.

The major crime and historical case units arrested the women’s husband, Greg Fertuck, last month in relation to the alleged homicide. He has been charged with first-degree murder and offering an indignity to human remains.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Kenaston is approximately 75 kilometres south of Saskatoon.