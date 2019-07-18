Moose Jaw man charged with 2nd-degree murder in Saskatoon

A Moose Jaw, Sask., man is facing a charge of second-degree murder in relation to Saskatoon’s ninth homicide of 2019, according to police.

Officers were responding to check on the welfare of an individual in a Pleasant Hill neighbourhood apartment in the 200-block of Avenue V South on July 5 when they located Noreen Moore, 52, deceased.

Her death was initially considered suspicious and then was deemed a homicide by the major crime unit.

The 32-year-old man was arrested by Saskatoon police on July 17 in cooperation with the Moose Jaw Police Service.

The accused was scheduled to appear in Saskatoon provincial court on the morning of July 18.

Anyone with information in relation to the case is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.