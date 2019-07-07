Death of 45-year-old Saskatoon man ruled a homicide: police

The death of a 45-year-old Saskatoon man has been deemed a homicide, according to police.

Saskatoon police say officers responded to a report of an injured person in the 300 block of Avenue T South on Saturday.

Police and Medavie Health Services responded to the scene, where paramedics attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful.

Saskatoon police’s Forensic Identification Services were called in and ruled the death a homicide.

Police say an investigation into the death is ongoing, and an autopsy of the man is scheduled for July 9.

Police are asking anyone who may have information regarding this incident to call the Saskatoon Police Service at 306-975-8300 and ask to speak to an investigator in major crimes or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No further details were provided by police.