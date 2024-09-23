Police search for suspect in fatal Langley shooting, believed to be linked to gang conflict

Homicide investigators are looking for the suspect following a shooting in Langley, B.C., that left one man dead and another in hospital.
Around 6 p.m. on Saturday, RCMP were called to 196 Street and 84 Avenue after reports of shots fired.
Officers found one man dead and a second victim a few blocks over, at 208 Street and 78 Avenue, along with an SUV with its windows shattered.
Police say the deceased was known to them and that the shooting is believed to be targeted and linked to the B.C. gang conflict.
The home of one of the victims remains under watch by the RCMP.
“The surviving victim is believed to be part of the B.C. gang conflict,” Staff Sgt. David Lee with the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team told Global News on Sunday.
“I can’t discuss if they were known to police at this time but there’s believed to be linked to the gang conflict.”
