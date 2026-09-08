Menendez brothers granted 2027 parole hearing, family says

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Erik and Lyle Menendez have been granted an early parole suitability hearing, tentatively schedule for March 2027, according to a statement from a family spokesperson.

The Menendez brothers have been serving a sentence of life without parole after being convicted of murdering their parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills, Calif., home in 1989.

The siblings were previously eligible for a parole suitability hearing in August 2028, a family spokesperson told People and CBS News.

1:08 LA County district attorney says board made ‘right decision’ in Menendez brothers case

“We are incredibly proud of the men they have become and deeply grateful to the Parole Board for recognizing their efforts and allowing them to advance their parole hearing,” the family said in a statement.

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“For almost 40 years, Erik and Lyle have worked to take responsibility for their actions, confront and heal from the unimaginable abuse and trauma they endured, grow as individuals, and dedicate themselves to serving others,” the family’s statement continued.

“Through efforts such as helping to establish a hospice program and creating Green Space, they have sought to build an environment that reminds people serving life sentences that their lives still have meaning and that, regardless of their circumstances, they can choose each day to grow, heal, accept accountability, and contribute something of value to the world around them.”

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“Today’s decision is especially meaningful and brings us immeasurable joy as we move one step closer to a future with them that once seemed impossible,” the statement concluded.

Last August, Erik and Lyle were each denied parole during separate hearings, nearly 30 years after they were convicted of first-degree murder in 1995 for the 1989 killings of their parents.

The Menendez brothers were sentenced to life in prison without parole in 1996 but after a Los Angeles judge reduced their sentences to 50 years to life in May 2025, they immediately became eligible for parole under California law because they were under the age of 26 when they committed their crimes.

A panel of two parole commissioners said Erik was unsuitable for release, basing its decision on multiple factors, including his behaviour in prison, burglaries he participated in before the murders and the killing of his parents.

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They said his actions in prison, including affiliating with a prison gang and having a cellphone in violation of the rules, showed he was a risk to public safety.

“One can pose a risk to public safety in many ways, with several types of criminal behaviour, including the ones you were guilty of in prison,” commissioner Robert Barton said in August 2025.

Barton said Erik would be eligible to appear before the parole board again in three years and urged him to change his behaviour.

During his hearing, Erik offered his most detailed account in years of how he was raised and why he made the choices he did — both at the time of his parents’ killing and during his decades in prison.

“I was not raised with a moral foundation,” he said at the time. “I was raised to lie, to cheat, to steal, steal in the sense, an abstract way. When I was playing tennis my father would make sure that I cheated at certain times if he told me to. The idea that there is a right and wrong that I do not cross because it’s a moral bound was not instilled in me as a teenager.”

After Erik was denied parole, his spokesperson called the outcome of the hearing “disappointing and not what we hoped for.”

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“But our belief in Erik remains unwavering and we know he will take the Board’s recommendation in stride. His remorse, growth, and the positive impact he’s had on others speak for themselves. We will continue to stand by him and hold to the hope he is able to return home soon,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

0:31 Menendez brothers denied parole in 1989 Beverly Hills killing of their parents

During Lyle’s parole hearing, commissioners noted that he still displayed “anti-social personality traits like deception, minimization and rule-breaking that lie beneath that positive surface.”

“We do understand that you had very little hope of being released for years,” commissioner Julie Garland said last August. “Citizens are expected to follow the rules whether or not there is some incentive to do so.”

She also said the panel found his remorse genuine and that he has been a “model inmate in many ways who has demonstrated the potential for change.”

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“Don’t ever not have hope,” she told Lyle.

— With files from The Associated Press