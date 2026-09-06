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Sikh community targeted with death and hate messages amid holy procession

By Toni De Guzman Global News
Posted September 6, 2026 7:09 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sikh community targeted with death and hate messages amid holy procession'
Sikh community targeted with death and hate messages amid holy procession
The Sikh community is disappointed after seeing death threats spray painted on several signs along their procession route in downtown Winnipeg ahead of the event on Sunday.
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Winnipeg’s Sikh community is disappointed after seeing death threats spray-painted on several signs along their procession route downtown ahead of the event on Sunday.

Nagar Kirtan is an annual event celebrating Sikhism’s holy scripture. It features a procession carrying the Guru Granth Sahib, the religion’s holy book, along with songs of faith.

An image of the graffiti circulating on social media shows a death threat against Indians and a swastika on a transit sign advising of road closures for the event. Winnipeg police confirmed several signs were tagged with hate messages.

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“I don’t know why people hate, or something like that, because nowadays the racism has gone beyond the lines,” said Jagmeet Brar, an attendee.

The president of the Sikh Society of Manitoba said the community is staying strong and keeping a positive attitude.

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“It’s (hate) everywhere in the world,” said Harbans Singh Brar, the society’s president. “Don’t worry. Come here and enjoy yourself. We will pray for the whole community.”

Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew condemned the hateful graffiti.

“There is no place for racism against Sikhs. There’s no place for hate for Punjabi people, and there’s no place for hate in that sort of activity in this province,” he said.

Const. Claude Chancy said police increased their presence at the event. The graffiti is being investigated as a hate crime.

Hate-motivated crimes more than doubled, rising from 44 in 2024 to 112 in 2025, according to the Winnipeg Police Service’s 2025 statistical report.

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