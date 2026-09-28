Kelowna businesses raise safety concerns as mayoral candidates debate public safety

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Frustration is growing on Commerce Avenue in Kelowna.

Business owner Gerald Goertsen says over the weekend security cameras captured someone ripping out lavender plants from the side of his commercial building.

“Just complete destruction without, without any consequence,” Goertsen said.

He describes the latest incident as part of a pattern of crime and social disorder in the area.

Goertsen spoke to Global News two weeks ago about his concerns, including an incident in which the handles of his office doors were tied together with a plastic bag, temporarily locking him inside while his vehicle was broken into.

“It’s not safe to be here anymore, and something needs to change,” he said.

Incumbent Kelowna Mayor and mayoral candidate Tom Dyas is campaigning on a “safer streets” platform that includes pushing for more detox and treatment services.

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Dyas also says he wants the city to add 75 new frontline public-safety positions over the next term, including RCMP, bylaw and firefighter positions.

“Bringing more RCMP to this community, continue to bring bylaw, continue to bring firefighters,” Dyas said.

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In a recent social media post promoting his platform, Dyas said Cannan voted against measures he says are needed to address crime and social disorder.

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“He voted against the RCMP officers. He voted against the bylaw. He voted against the firefighters,” Dyas said in a campaign video.

Cannan disputes that characterization.

“It’s disingenuous in my mind to make that comment,” Cannan said.

Cannan says his vote was against the overall budget spending, rather than against public-safety resources specifically.

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He says he supports continued investment in public safety, but wants to first assess existing resources and how they are being deployed.

Cannan also says that, if elected, he would hold a town hall with the business community to discuss how public-safety resources could be used more efficiently.

“I’d love to have a town hall meeting with the business community and hear from the residents and how we can utilize those resources more efficiently,” Cannan said. “Just adding more officers maybe is not the best answer. It’s how they’re deployed, and looking strategically at where those resources are best allocated.”

For Goertsen, the political debate comes down to wanting the situation to improve.

“We care about those less fortunate,” Goertsen said. “We give a lot of money to charity and we do care. But when they’re vandalizing and smashing our windows and locking us in our building and tearing out our plants, that’s got to stop.”