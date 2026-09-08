Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Questions raised over Vancouver police investigating one of their own officers

By Kristen Robinson & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 8, 2026 9:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Questions about Vancouver police investigation into Kal Dosanjh'
Questions about Vancouver police investigation into Kal Dosanjh
Veteran Vancouver police officer, Kal Dosanjh, denies any wrongdoing after he was accused of theft, fraud and breach of trust. His lawyer is questioning why the Vancouver police investigated one of their own officers. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Questions are being raised about the Vancouver police investigating one of their own officers.

Veteran officer and KidsPlay founder Const. Kal Dosanjh is facing criminal charges following a more than two-year investigation led by the Vancouver Police Department.

Dosanjh, well known for charitable work linked to the Kids Play foundation, was arrested at a controlled traffic stop in Surrey, B.C., last week after what Vancouver police described as a covert investigation of more than two years, related to housing developments.

Vancouver police say several alleged victims contacted investigators, and 19 people have reported losses of more than $3 million between 2017 and 2025.

However, his lawyer, Joven Narwal, says having the department investigate one of its own officers raises concerns about independence and objectivity.

“Last week, the institution Mr. Dosanjh has served for his entire professional life revealed that it had been investigating him through its own investigators,” Narwal said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

Story continues below advertisement

“That raises legitimate concerns about investigative independence, objectivity and the safeguards used when a police department investigates one of its own members, particularly in a case the department itself has framed as a matter of public trust.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“Mr. Dosanjh unequivocally denies any wrongdoing. He is presumed innocent, and that presumption must be respected regardless of the prominence of the allegations or the manner in which the charges were announced.”

Lawyer Ravi Hira, KC, with Hira Rowan LLP, told Global News that when police investigate themselves, it can come with some challenges.

“The reason why we don’t want police investigating themselves is that there is a public perception, rightly or wrongly, of bias,” he said.

Click to play video: 'High-profile Vancouver Police Officer arrested'
High-profile Vancouver Police Officer arrested

When asked if there was a potential conflict of interest, Vancouver police Chief Steve Rai said that after the department received information in December 2023 from multiple victims alleging criminal activity involving Dosanjh, he initiated an investigation into the actions and a dedicated investigative team was established.

Story continues below advertisement

“From the outset, we took immediate steps to protect and support the victims by embedding a dedicated victim and witness management team within the investigation, while ensuring the allegations were thoroughly and properly investigated,” Rai said in a statement on Friday.

“Consistent with our commitment to accountability and transparency, we notified the Office of the Police Complaints Commissioner (OPCC) at the outset of the investigation.”

Former Vancouver police officer and solicitor general, Kash Heed, said keeping the investigation in-house made sense.

“It made complete sense given the sensitivity that Vancouver kept it in-house,” he said.

“I think Chief Rai made the right decision to go with it; he’s got the resources, he had the technology, the investigative skills within to deal with it.”

-with files from The Canadian Press

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices