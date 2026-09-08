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Crime

Two children fell from trunk of moving vehicle, one hurt, Quebec provincial police say

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted September 8, 2026 6:51 pm
1 min read
The Surete du Quebec badge is seen during an operation in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. View image in full screen
The Surete du Quebec badge is seen during an operation in Vaudreuil-Dorion, Que., on Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
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Quebec provincial police are looking into an incident that occurred north of Montreal after two children fell from the back of a moving vehicle, leaving one with injuries.

Officers responded Sunday morning to a call in St-Gabriel-de-Brandon, Que., where they located an SUV operated by a woman in her 40s. Another woman, also believed to be in her 40s, was travelling as a passenger.

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According to police, five children aged eight to 12 were reportedly riding in the vehicle’s trunk when the rear hatch unexpectedly opened, causing two of them to fall out.

One of the children was transported to hospital with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Investigators interviewed the driver before releasing her.

Police spokesperson Nancy Fournier said it remains too early in the investigation to determine whether any charges will be laid.

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