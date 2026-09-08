Donald Trump bans Canadian goods from U.S. government contracts after new tariffs

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U.S. President Donald Trump says he is directing the federal agency that oversees government procurement to remove all Canadian-origin products from its “awards schedules” after Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs came into effect.

In a post on social media, Trump says “the Canadian Government, including Canadian Provinces, have banned American Small Businesses and Companies from selling into their Government Procurement Markets.”

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He claims “that is not reciprocity, it is a Canadian Trade Scam.”

Today’s post was the president’s first aimed at Canada since Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs took effect just after midnight EDT Tuesday.

Trump seemed to be referring to Ottawa’s “Buy Canadian Policy,” which was launched after the president targeted Canada with tariffs and threats of annexation.

The United States also has a “Buy America” policy that prioritizes domestic purchasing in key sectors.

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More to come.