Donald Trump bans Canadian goods from U.S. government contracts after new tariffs

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11 comments

  1. Anonymous
    September 8, 2026 at 6:17 pm

    Go ahead. It is time to put extra tax on Canadian oil, electricity, and water for the Americans.

  2. Lazy Canadian
    September 8, 2026 at 6:14 pm

    @ Iran Ben, you care you read the story . By the way US hit two more Iranian tankers today . Winning ! Iran 0

  3. Mark
    September 8, 2026 at 6:14 pm

    Time to tariff the USA on electricity and natural gas. That might get trump back to the table.

  4. Ben
    September 8, 2026 at 6:01 pm

    Who cares?

  5. Sharon Munce
    September 8, 2026 at 5:56 pm

    Trump is like a child that starts crying and pouting when he doesn’t get his way. He talks and acts like he’s the King of the world. When there’s only one ” throne ” he’s suited for.

  6. Anonymous
    September 8, 2026 at 5:52 pm

    You go Mr trump block everything

  7. David Ravenscroft
    September 8, 2026 at 5:45 pm

    It’s like he has alzheimers and has forgotten who fired the first shot in this trade war… stay strong canada, hopefully this will be settled in the midterms. In the meantime, spread your nets wider for more reliable markets…or better yet get free trade setup across all canada ,no exceptions.

  8. Anonymous
    September 8, 2026 at 5:39 pm

    Another step closer to Communism. elbows up you Traitors.

  9. Anonymous
    September 8, 2026 at 5:36 pm

    Carney and this Liberal government is playing a dangerous game and Canadians are going to pay with higher costs of food and other essentials and maybe even losing their jobs what a mess

  10. julia32
    September 8, 2026 at 5:22 pm

    Now Top Find Online Jobs (500$-6000$ Weekly) safe and secure! Easy Acces To Information. Simple in use. All the Answers. Multiple sources combined. Fast and trusted. Discover us now! Easy & Fast, 99% Match.
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  11. Henry Vanderkant
    September 8, 2026 at 5:20 pm

    Don’t want to be an American idiot!

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U.S. News

Donald Trump bans Canadian goods from U.S. government contracts after new tariffs

By Kelly Geraldine Malone The Canadian Press
Posted September 8, 2026 5:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'U.S.-Canada trade war: Carney releases ‘Forward Guidance’ message as Canadian counter-tariffs come into effect'
U.S.-Canada trade war: Carney releases ‘Forward Guidance’ message as Canadian counter-tariffs come into effect
WATCH: Prime Minister Mark Carney released a video entitled ‘Forward Guidance’ on Tuesday as Canada’s counter-tariffs came into effect on billions of dollars worth of U.S. goods in response to the recent trade war escalation by U.S. President Donald Trump. In the video, Carney highlights projects Canada is undertaking through the Major Projects Office and says in his view, “...growth is accelerating. And it’s projected to be the second-fastest in the G7 this year and next.”
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U.S. President Donald Trump says he is directing the federal agency that oversees government procurement to remove all Canadian-origin products from its “awards schedules” after Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs came into effect.

In a post on social media, Trump says “the Canadian Government, including Canadian Provinces, have banned American Small Businesses and Companies from selling into their Government Procurement Markets.”

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He claims “that is not reciprocity, it is a Canadian Trade Scam.”

Today’s post was the president’s first aimed at Canada since Ottawa’s retaliatory tariffs took effect just after midnight EDT Tuesday.

Trump seemed to be referring to Ottawa’s “Buy Canadian Policy,” which was launched after the president targeted Canada with tariffs and threats of annexation.

The United States also has a “Buy America” policy that prioritizes domestic purchasing in key sectors.

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