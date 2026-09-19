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2 comments

  1. Cowboy
    September 19, 2026 at 10:51 am

    Trump should pay off news agencies like Carney does in Canada.

  2. Anonymous
    September 19, 2026 at 10:35 am

    Good. They are worthless political organizations, not news.

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After Trump ban, MS NOW and CNN say their journalists were denied access to White House

By Jocelyn Noveck The Associated Press
Posted September 19, 2026 10:26 am
1 min read
President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). View image in full screen
President Donald Trump walks to board Marine One on the Ellipse near the White House, Friday, Sept. 18, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon). AB
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Two major news networks’ journalists said they were denied access to the White House on Saturday morning, with reporters from CNN and MS NOW both going live to report about the circumstances of the ban imposed by President Donald Trump.

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The actions escalated Trump’s long-running efforts to restrict news coverage by journalists he finds objectionable, and is the latest test of First Amendment protections in the United States. Trump said Friday he would ban both organizations and Politico because of their coverage.

CNN issued a statement saying it stood behind its reporters.

“We will not be deflected from our duty to hold the government and other public bodies to account,” it said. The statement was shown on the air before senior White House reporter Betsy Klein began to report on her ban.

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