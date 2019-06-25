Youth in custody as Saskatoon police investigate homicide
Saskatoon police say they have a youth in custody as they continue to investigate the city’s sixth homicide of 2019.
Officers were called to the 600-block of Hopkins Street in the Avalon neighbourhood at around 8 p.m. on Monday for a report of an injured man, police said.
A 60-year-old man was found dead by officers, police said.
Police have not released his name or a cause of death.
It was determined the death was a homicide and investigators took a youth into custody, police said, but have not yet laid any charges.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-228-8477 as they continue to investigate.
