June 25, 2019 8:27 am

Youth in custody as Saskatoon police investigate homicide

A 60-year-old man is Saskatoon’s sixth homicide victim of 2019, police said.

Saskatoon police say they have a youth in custody as they continue to investigate the city’s sixth homicide of 2019.

Officers were called to the 600-block of Hopkins Street in the Avalon neighbourhood at around 8 p.m. on Monday for a report of an injured man, police said.

A 60-year-old man was found dead by officers, police said.

Police have not released his name or a cause of death.

It was determined the death was a homicide and investigators took a youth into custody, police said, but have not yet laid any charges.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-228-8477 as they continue to investigate.

