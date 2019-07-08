Saskatoon police rule suspicious death in Pleasant Hill a homicide
The Saskatoon Police Service say they have ruled Friday’s suspicious death in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood a homicide.
READ MORE: Woman’s death in Saskatoon called suspicious
Police say they found a 52-year-old woman dead inside an apartment building in the 200-block of Avenue V South at about 4:30 p.m.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. Her name has not been released.
READ MORE: Victim identified after boy charged in Saskatoon homicide
It’s Saskatoon’s ninth homicide of 2019.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
WATCH: A Pleasant Hill resident says the recent crime streak is one of the worst he’s seen.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.