Saskatoon police rule suspicious death in Pleasant Hill a homicide

The Saskatoon Police Service say they have ruled Friday’s suspicious death in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood a homicide.

Police say they found a 52-year-old woman dead inside an apartment building in the 200-block of Avenue V South at about 4:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. Her name has not been released.

It’s Saskatoon’s ninth homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

