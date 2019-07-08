Crime
July 8, 2019 5:41 pm

Saskatoon police rule suspicious death in Pleasant Hill a homicide

By Online Producer  Global News

The suspicious death in Saskatoon's Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Friday has been ruled a homicide by police, the city's ninth in 2019.

Nathaniel Dove / Global News
Police say they found a 52-year-old woman dead inside an apartment building in the 200-block of Avenue V South at about 4:30 p.m.

Police say they found a 52-year-old woman dead inside an apartment building in the 200-block of Avenue V South at about 4:30 p.m.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday. Her name has not been released.

It’s Saskatoon’s ninth homicide of 2019.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

WATCH: A Pleasant Hill resident says the recent crime streak is one of the worst he’s seen.

