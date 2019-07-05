Woman’s death in Saskatoon called suspicious

Saskatoon police launched a suspicious death investigation in the Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Friday.

Officers were called to check on the welfare of an individual at an apartment building in the 200-block of Avenue V South at roughly 4:30 p.m. CT.

A deceased woman was found inside the building by police. Her name and age have not been released at this time.

Her death is considered suspicious and an autopsy will be scheduled for next week, according to police.

The major crime unit is investigating.

