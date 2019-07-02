Weapons call in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood ends with 4 in custody

A weapons complaint in Saskatoon’s Pleasant Hill neighbourhood on Tuesday ended with four people in custody.

A man was reported with a gun at a home in the 300-block of Avenue V South at roughly 12:15 p.m. CT, Saskatoon police said.

Officers established a perimeter and utilized an armoured rescue vehicle as a precaution.

As of 2:48 p.m., four people were in custody without incident, according to police.

No gun has been found at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.

All traffic restrictions are no longer in effect.