Canada
July 5, 2019 6:23 pm
Updated: July 5, 2019 6:24 pm

Multiple injuries after 2 passenger vans collide near Shellbrook, Sask.

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Two passenger vans were in a collision north of Shellbrook, Sask., on Friday.

Google Maps
RCMP say over a dozen people were taken to hospital after two passenger vans collided 15 kilometres north of Shellbrook, Sask., on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision just off of Highway 240.

A total of 14 people were in the two vehicles at the time of the collision, according to police.

Five of them were in serious but stable condition and six were treated for minor injuries.

All occupants of the vehicles  were taken to hospital in Shellbrook.

Ahtahkakoop/Shellbrook RCMP are investigating the crash.

Shellbrook is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

