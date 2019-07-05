Multiple injuries after 2 passenger vans collide near Shellbrook, Sask.

RCMP say over a dozen people were taken to hospital after two passenger vans collided 15 kilometres north of Shellbrook, Sask., on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the two-vehicle collision just off of Highway 240.

A total of 14 people were in the two vehicles at the time of the collision, according to police.

Five of them were in serious but stable condition and six were treated for minor injuries.

All occupants of the vehicles were taken to hospital in Shellbrook.

Ahtahkakoop/Shellbrook RCMP are investigating the crash.

Shellbrook is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.