Plane makes emergency landing on Saskatchewan highway

A pilot was uninjured after he had to land his plane on a secondary Saskatchewan highway.

Shellbrook RCMP said the emergency landing happened early Sunday afternoon on Highway 240, roughly 24 kilometres north of Shellbrook.

The Piper Cherokee 6 landed safely but one wing then clipped a road sign.

The plane came to a stop in a field.

The 41-year-old pilot from Clavet did not report any injuries.

No charges have been laid at this time as Shellbrook RCMP and Transport Canada continue to investigate why the emergency landing was made.