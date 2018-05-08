Transport Canada reinstates West Wind Aviation’s air operator certificate

West Wind Aviation can now take to the sky.

On Tuesday, Transport Canada announced it had reinstated the airline’s air operator certificate after it addressed deficiencies in its operational control system.

Effective immediately, the company is allowed to provide commercial air service in Canada and its fleet of planes no longer have to remain grounded.

This clearance comes five months after a fatal plane crash near Fond-du-Lac, Sask., on Dec. 13.

Three crew members and 22 passengers were aboard the ATR 42-320 that day.

Nine people were seriously injured and one passenger later died in hospital. Some of the passengers from the downed flight have filed a class-action lawsuit along with their families against the airline.

Transport Canada said it will continue to monitor West Wind to ensure they comply with aviation safety regulations.

“We thank our customers for their patience and understanding during this challenging period, and look forward to welcoming them back aboard a West Wind Aviation flight in the near future,” West Wind president and CEO Pat Campling Jr. said in a statement Tuesday.

“Our renewed management team and our entire organization have an unwavering commitment to safe operations,” Campling added. “We are ready to fly.”

A Transportation Safety Board (TSB) investigation into December’s deadly crash is still ongoing.

Primarily findings released late last month by the TSB showed the plane was not de-iced prior to taking off that day even though the equipment was on site.