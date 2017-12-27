Canada
December 27, 2017 11:50 am
Updated: December 27, 2017 12:03 pm

Man injured in northern Saskatchewan plane crash dies in hospital

Arson Fern Jr., a passenger injured in the West Wind Aviation plane crash in northern Saskatchewan, has died in hospital.

A man injured in a plane crash in northern Saskatchewan has died.

The family of Arson Fern Jr. announced his death on a Gofundme page set up after the Dec. 13 crash.

READ MORE: TSB eliminates engine failure as cause of plane crash in northern Saskatchewan

The West Wind Aviation plane with 25 people on board went down shortly after taking off from the Fond du Lac airstrip.

Everyone on board escaped the wreckage, but seven people were seriously injured.

The family says 19-year-old Fern, who had cerebral palsy, suffered broken legs, a broken pelvis, internal bleeding and a collapsed lung.

West Wind says in a press release that staff are devastated to learn of the death and their thoughts are with the family.

READ MORE: Transport Canada suspends airline’s licence after northern Saskatchewan plane crash

Transport Canada grounded the airline after the crash, citing deficiencies in the company’s operational control system.

