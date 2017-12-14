Plane acted strangely seconds before crash in northern Saskatchewan: survivor

A survivor says it took time before frightened passengers were able to escape from the wreckage of a twin-engine plane that crashed in northern Saskatchewan.

Willie John Laurent, his wife and disabled daughter were among the 22 passengers and three crew members aboard the West Wind Aviation flight that went down after takeoff Wednesday evening from Fond du Lac.

READ MORE: Investigators to probe northern Sask. plane crash that injured several passengers

The ATR 42 turboprop had just lifted off when Laurent said it started acting strangely seconds before it hit the ground.

No one was killed, but the Laurents were battered and bruised.

Laurent estimates it took half an hour before they were able to push open the exit door and flee.

He says people were afraid there might be a fire or an explosion from spilled jet fuel — a threat he believes that held up rescue efforts.

Transportation Safety Board investigators are expected in Fond du Lac on Thursday.

West Wind Aviation said care is being provided to the 22 passengers and three crew of flight WEW282.

The airline said five passengers had to be flown out for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Plane with 25 people on board crashes in northern Saskatchewan

A toll-free number has been set up by West Wind Aviation for family and friends needing assistance in obtaining information.

The company can be reached at 1-866-933-7755.

With files from Global News