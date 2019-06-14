Saskatchewan man killed in collision between train and semi

A 65-year-old man is dead after a collision between a train and a semi truck roughly five kilometres west of Foam Lake, Sask.

The collision was reported on a grid road that intersects the Canadian Pacific Railway line just off Highway 16 around 10:40 a.m. CT on June 14.

The southbound semi was struck by the eastbound train and then dragged until the locomotive could be brought to a halt, Saskatchewan RCMP said. The train did not derail and is still on the tracks.

The driver of the semi, from the Maidstone area, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name was not released by police.

None of the train’s crew reported injuries, RCMP said.

The semi was hauling non-hazardous goods and the train was transporting empty cars to Winnipeg. This crash will be investigated by the Canadian Pacific Police Service.

Highway 16 is still closed and detours are still in place until the roadway can be cleared.

Foam Lake is approximately 230 kilometres east of Saskatoon.