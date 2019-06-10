Canada
June 10, 2019 8:29 am

Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash north of Yorkton, Sask.

An 82-year-old woman from Canora, Sask., was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 9 just north of Yorkton.

An elderly woman is dead after a three-vehicle collision in eastern Saskatchewan.

The crash on Highway 9, just north of Yorkton, happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Yorkton RCMP said a southbound minivan hit a northbound utility trailer and then collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the minivan, an 82-year-old woman from Canora, Sask., was killed in the crash. Police are not releasing her name.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Yorkton woman, was airlifted by STARS to a Regina hospital for treatment of core and lower body injuries, police said. There is no word on her current condition.

No one was injured in the vehicle towing the trailer.

The highway was closed for over seven hours while a collision analyst investigated.

Yorkton is roughly 190 kilometres northeast of Regina.

