Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash north of Yorkton, Sask.

An elderly woman is dead after a three-vehicle collision in eastern Saskatchewan.

The crash on Highway 9, just north of Yorkton, happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday.

READ MORE: 2 dead following multi-vehicle crash east of Weyburn, Sask. on Highway 13

Yorkton RCMP said a southbound minivan hit a northbound utility trailer and then collided with a northbound pickup truck.

The driver of the minivan, an 82-year-old woman from Canora, Sask., was killed in the crash. Police are not releasing her name.

The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Yorkton woman, was airlifted by STARS to a Regina hospital for treatment of core and lower body injuries, police said. There is no word on her current condition.

READ MORE: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Saskatoon crash

No one was injured in the vehicle towing the trailer.

The highway was closed for over seven hours while a collision analyst investigated.

Yorkton is roughly 190 kilometres northeast of Regina.

WATCH (January 2019): Fatal Highway 7 crash at Vanscoy, Sask. raises questions about safety