Woman killed in 3-vehicle crash north of Yorkton, Sask.
An elderly woman is dead after a three-vehicle collision in eastern Saskatchewan.
The crash on Highway 9, just north of Yorkton, happened around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
READ MORE: 2 dead following multi-vehicle crash east of Weyburn, Sask. on Highway 13
Yorkton RCMP said a southbound minivan hit a northbound utility trailer and then collided with a northbound pickup truck.
The driver of the minivan, an 82-year-old woman from Canora, Sask., was killed in the crash. Police are not releasing her name.
The driver of the pickup truck, a 37-year-old Yorkton woman, was airlifted by STARS to a Regina hospital for treatment of core and lower body injuries, police said. There is no word on her current condition.
READ MORE: Motorcyclist seriously injured in Saskatoon crash
No one was injured in the vehicle towing the trailer.
The highway was closed for over seven hours while a collision analyst investigated.
Yorkton is roughly 190 kilometres northeast of Regina.
WATCH (January 2019): Fatal Highway 7 crash at Vanscoy, Sask. raises questions about safety
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.