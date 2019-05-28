Canada
May 28, 2019 7:56 pm
Updated: May 28, 2019 8:28 pm

Motorcyclist involved in crash north of Saskatoon hospitalized

Thomas Piller - Web Producer By Online Producer  Global News

Emergency services were called to a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV at Martensville, Sask., on May 28, 2019.

Leaf Svingen / Supplied
A woman was hospitalized after a crash between a motorcycle and an SUV just south of Martensville, Sask., according to Medavie Health Services West (MHS West).

Emergency services were called to the collision at the intersection of Highway 12 and Township Road 382 at roughly 4:15 p.m. CT on May 28.

The 49-year-old woman who was driving the motorcycle is in critical condition, MHS West said, and was taken to Saskatoon’s Royal University Hospital.

The driver of the SUV was not injured, according to paramedics.

The northbound lanes on Highway 12 are no longer closed off to traffic.

Warman and Martensville RCMP are investigating the crash.

Martensville is approximately 10 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

