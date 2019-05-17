Driver wanted for allegedly running over man on Saskatchewan First Nation

Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP are trying to pinpoint the whereabouts of a wanted man after a hit and run last month.

An “incident” occurred outside a home on Pasqua First Nation that resulted in a 51-year-old man being driven over by a motor vehicle at 1 a.m. CT on April 26, according to police.

The driver fled the scene before officers arrived.

The man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said, and was taken by STARS air ambulance to a Regina hospital where he was treated. He has since been released.

Paul Keepness, 18, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm, and leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily harm.

He is described as five-foot eight and approximately 130 pounds.

Keepness is from Pasqua, police said, and is also known to frequent Muscowpetung First Nation and Regina.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Fort Qu’Appelle RCMP at 306-332-2222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Pasqua First Nation is approximately 60 kilometres northeast of Regina.

