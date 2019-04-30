Woman killed in crash on Highway 4 south of Battleford, Sask.

A woman is dead after the car she was a passenger in was hit by a truck that ran a stop sign, Battlefords RCMP said.

The fatal crash happened Tuesday morning on Highway 4 near the communities of Mosquito and Red Pheasant First Nations.

The car was heading north on the highway when a westbound truck on a grid road failed to stop at a posted stop sign and struck the passenger side of the car, police said.

A 28-year-old woman was declared dead at the scene.

Police said her family has been notified, but are not releasing her name.

Highway 4 in the area of the crash is closed as police carry out their investigation, and traffic is being rerouted.

No other details have been released by police at this time.

