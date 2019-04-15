Man dead after pedestrian collision near Saskatchewan First Nation

Battlefords RCMP say a man is dead following a pedestrian collision involving a semi north of Saulteaux First Nation this past weekend.

The collision took place on Highway 4 at roughly 3:30 a.m. CT on April 13.

The 34-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was from the Saulteaux First Nation but have not released his name.

No charges have been laid at this time.

The coroner’s office and the RCMP traffic reconstruction section are assisting with the investigation.

Saulteaux First Nation is approximately 45 kilometres north of North Battleford.