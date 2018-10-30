Boy hospitalized with serious injuries after hit and run in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police say a seven-year-old boy was hospitalized after a hit and run in the Mount Royal neighbourhood.

A pedestrian collision was reported at Avenue T North and Rusholme Road at roughly 3:45 p.m. CT on Oct. 29.

Officers found the boy suffering from serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Police said the boy was reportedly trying to cross Avenue T North when he was struck by a vehicle which then fled westbound on Bedford Road.

The vehicle was described as a dark-coloured van.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Saskatoon police at 306-975-8300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.