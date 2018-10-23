Prince Albert police asking for public’s help after fatal pedestrian collision
Police are asking for the public’s help with a fatal pedestrian collision in Prince Albert, Sask.
The crash occurred in the 3900-block of 2nd Avenue West the evening of Oct. 22.
George Alfred Ray, 36, was found and pronounced dead.
Evidence was gathered by collision reconstruction and forensic identification officers at the scene.
Prince Albert police seized a vehicle at a nearby home a short time after the collision. A suspect was arrested, questioned and has since been released.
No charges have been laid.
The investigation is ongoing with help from the chief coroner’s office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Prince Albert police at 306-953-4222 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
