Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Liberals given Oct. 29 deadline to meet Bloc’s demands

By Laura Osman and Nojoud Al Mallees The Canadian Press
Posted September 25, 2024 1:35 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec premier wants Bloc Québécois to help topple Trudeau government'
Quebec premier wants Bloc Québécois to help topple Trudeau government
WATCH: Quebec premier wants Bloc Québécois to help topple Trudeau government
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Bloc Québécois is giving the Liberal government a deadline of Oct. 29 to pass two pieces of legislation related to old-age security and supply management.

If the Liberals do not comply, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet says his party will begin discussions with other opposition parties about toppling the government.

Members of Parliament will vote on Wednesday on a motion that could — but likely won’t — bring down the minority Liberal government, and the Conservatives have already put the House of Commons on notice that more such votes are coming.

Click to play video: 'Conservatives table non-confidence motion in attempt to topple Trudeau government'
Conservatives table non-confidence motion in attempt to topple Trudeau government
Trending Now

The NDP and Bloc Québécois say they will oppose the motion in a vote that’s set to happen after question period on Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

In exchange for its support, the Bloc wants the government to increase old-age security for all seniors and bolster Canada’s supply management system.

Blanchet says if the government agrees to its demands, the Liberals will avoid an election before Christmas.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices