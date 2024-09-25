Liberals given Oct. 29 deadline to meet Bloc’s demands

Send this page to someone via email

The Bloc Québécois is giving the Liberal government a deadline of Oct. 29 to pass two pieces of legislation related to old-age security and supply management.

If the Liberals do not comply, Bloc Leader Yves-François Blanchet says his party will begin discussions with other opposition parties about toppling the government.

Members of Parliament will vote on Wednesday on a motion that could — but likely won’t — bring down the minority Liberal government, and the Conservatives have already put the House of Commons on notice that more such votes are coming.

1:55 Conservatives table non-confidence motion in attempt to topple Trudeau government

The NDP and Bloc Québécois say they will oppose the motion in a vote that’s set to happen after question period on Wednesday.

In exchange for its support, the Bloc wants the government to increase old-age security for all seniors and bolster Canada’s supply management system.

Blanchet says if the government agrees to its demands, the Liberals will avoid an election before Christmas.